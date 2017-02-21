Letter: What is important for Vermonters?
Editor of the Reformer: What is really important for Vermonters? This question came up recently regards the legalization of marijuana in the Vermont Legislature. Governor Scott stated that he is opposed to legalization of marijuana and believes that more important matters like the economy and jobs need to come before the Montpelier legislative body.
