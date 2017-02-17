Letter: Providing an education for all students
Editor of the Reformer: As a result of the current immigration proposals coming out of Washington, D.C., I want to reaffirm our mission in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union. The WSESU District mission is too provide a safe, inclusive and supportive environment where all students grow academically, socially, and emotionally, and are challenged to reach their potential as local and global community members.
