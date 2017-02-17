House recount not likely to end well ...

House recount not likely to end well for Dems, Progressives

It's difficult to imagine how the latest recount in the Orange-1 House race could prove anything but an embarrassment for the majority Democrats and Progressives, and perhaps for the state. After hours of debate in committee and on the floor, Vermont House approved a new recount by a panel of members.

