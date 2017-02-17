Hidden History: Rokeby Museum
In recognition of Black History Month, Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society Steve Perkins takes us to a stop on the Underground Railroad, the Ferrisburgh, Vermont home of Rowland and Rachel Robinson, now known as the Rokeby Museum. Executive Director of the Rokeby Museum Jane Williamson first explains what the Underground Railroad was, and how it was significant to the state of Vermont.
