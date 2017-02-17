Hermitage Club celebrates Act 250 master plan approval
While several other approvals will need to be in place for different projects proposed by the Hermitage Club to proceed, the company is celebrating its biggest hurdle: the Act 250 master plan permit. "The Hermitage Club is thrilled to announce that we have our master plan permit," the company wrote in an email to members Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Thu
|Hundreds of mill ...
|6
|Need a photo asap
|Feb 12
|Afriendofafriend
|1
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan '17
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC