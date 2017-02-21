Free tax assistance and preparation o...

Free tax assistance and preparation offered to Vermonters across the state

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Denton Publications

Tax season is underway. This year, AARP Foundation is again providing free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers across Vermont with low to moderate income through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin Feb 21 Community Disorga... 16
Need a photo asap Feb 12 Afriendofafriend 1
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Feb 3 amykimball 478
News Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12) Feb 2 Joeycurrierphxaz 3
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,169,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC