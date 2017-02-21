Flood watch for Vermont - be attentive to rising rivers and streams
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Vermont through this weekend. Rain, snowmelt, and thawing river ice could cause localized flooding in areas of Vermont from Friday evening through Sunday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
