Federal application filed for Vermont Yankee sale
A New York company has taken another big step toward purchasing Vermont Yankee. NorthStar Group Holdings has filed an application with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission to acquire the license of the shut-down Vernon plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
