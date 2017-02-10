DCF deputy commissioner: Other families failed to report concerns at Waterbury day care
One year later, there's new information on what led up to the death of Parker Berry behind his day care. While looking at the impact of new state regulations on home child care, WCAX News found out information that could help keep other children safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin
|Feb 4
|Dr pendyke
|3
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Feb 3
|amykimball
|478
|Maitland's name raised by police after skull find (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Joeycurrierphxaz
|3
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan '17
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC