Day two of Vermont Farm Show

Day two of Vermont Farm Show

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Dozens of vendors are greeting farmers and the rest of the public, displaying their wares and sharing information about everything from bees to ice cream. "It is becoming more common to see people having a couple of goats or sheep in their backyard as pets but also as wood lot management and yard management an ecological way to keep your property taken care of," said Jill Merkel of the Vermont Sheep and Goat Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Nine arrested for selling heroin 13 hr Bernard P Fife 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan '17 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC