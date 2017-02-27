California dreaming: Legislature to take up single-payer system
Both Colorado and Vermont gamed out the possibilities of a single-payer health care system, only to discover that it would create a fiscal nightmare . Colorado voters shot it down , while Vermont governor Peter Shumlin had to cancel his own campaign pledge after studies showed that budgets couldn't possibly keep up with costs.
