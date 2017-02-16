Big Brother will be watching motor vehicle inspections
After decades of using ink pens and carbon-paper record books for vehicle inspection work, the Green Mountain State is going digital and adopting the Automated Vehicle Inspection Program. The move away from paper inspection records to centralized internet-based data collecting is part of the state's attempt to reduce inspection fraud and so-called sticker shopping by some vehicle owners.
