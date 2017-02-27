Ag. Secy. to dairy: 'State has put a lot on your plate'
When it comes to state regulations, Vermont's dairy farmers may be breathing a little sigh of relief after listening to the state's agriculture secretary last week. Anson Tebbetts, who heads the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets, met with farmers, vendors, and agricultural students involved in the state's dairy industry for the annual Vermont Dairy Producers Conference.
