A Midcentury Mural Finds New Home at Vermont History Museum

Next week, a 50-foot-long canvas mural commissioned in 1958 will become the crown jewel of the Vermont History Museum . The painting, titled "Tribute to Vermont," depicts 350 years of state history in small vignettes separated by trees, a smokestack and other vertical elements spanning its eight-foot height.

