Women's March Attracts Thousands in Montpelier
Up to 20,000 people in Montpelier joined in the Women's March on Saturday, according to Montpelier City Police. It was one of dozens of marches coinciding with the Women's March on Washington that attracted hundreds of thousands of people to the nation's capital the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan 1
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC