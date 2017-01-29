With new year, more Vermonters eligib...

With new year, more Vermonters eligible for paid sick leave

More Vermont workers are starting off 2017 accruing paid sick leave that they can use when they fall ill or need time off to tend to sick family members or other emergencies. The law is expected to benefit about 60,000 Vermont workers who do not have access to paid sick leave through their work.

