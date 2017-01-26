Vt. pot legalization proponents to pu...

Vt. pot legalization proponents to push for removing penalties

11 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Marijuana legalization proponents will urge lawmakers to pass legislation to remove legal penalties for adult possession of marijuana and home cultivation of marijuana plants. The Rutland Herald reports that Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana members say voter-approved referendums in Maine and Massachusetts should spur lawmakers to act this year.

