Vt. pot legalization proponents to push for removing penalties
Marijuana legalization proponents will urge lawmakers to pass legislation to remove legal penalties for adult possession of marijuana and home cultivation of marijuana plants. The Rutland Herald reports that Vermont Coalition to Regulate Marijuana members say voter-approved referendums in Maine and Massachusetts should spur lawmakers to act this year.
