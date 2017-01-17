Vermont's Farm to Ballet Project Host Dancer Interest Session
Chatch Pregger, director of Vermont's Farm to Ballet Project, announced that a Dancer Interest Session and audition will be hosted to cast dancers of all levels for the third summer season of Vermont's Farm to Ballet. Stipends are available to performers cast as soloists and principal dancers.
