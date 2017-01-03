Vermonters now able to register to vote on election day
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says eligible state residents are now able to register to vote on election day. Now people may register to vote for all local and state elections, including any special elections and Town Meeting Day, which this year is Tuesday, March 7th, on the day of the election.
