Vermont Pride Theater Looks Back on Politics of Exclusion
On January 28, Vermont Pride Theater at Chandler will present a script-in-hand staged reading of the award-winning play Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne. Set in the 1950s, it tells the story of two closeted gay and lesbian couples who live out their lives masquerading as two straight couples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan 1
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec 21
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC