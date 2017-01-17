Vermont Pride Theater Looks Back on P...

Vermont Pride Theater Looks Back on Politics of Exclusion

On January 28, Vermont Pride Theater at Chandler will present a script-in-hand staged reading of the award-winning play Perfect Arrangement by Topher Payne. Set in the 1950s, it tells the story of two closeted gay and lesbian couples who live out their lives masquerading as two straight couples.

Chicago, IL

