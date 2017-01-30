Vermont Gas: Pipeline Expected To Be Completed In Spring
Vermont Gas Systems says it expects to finish building a roughly 40-mile natural gas pipeline this spring that will stretch from Colchester to Middlebury. The utility tells Vermont Public Radio more than 2,000 feet of pipeline remain.
