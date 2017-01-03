Vermont delegation comes out swinging against Trump
Perched on a podium on the U.S. Senate floor, Vermont's Bernie Sanders suggested this week that Republican president-elect Donald Trump was a liar. Gesturing at a cardboard cutout of a Trump tweet in which the billionaire businessman promised not to cut federal health care programs, Sanders took aim.
