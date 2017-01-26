Vermont advisory panel wants open mee...

Vermont advisory panel wants open meeting with NRC

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Recorder

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel has voted to send a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission asking that it hold a public meeting in Vermont on the proposed sale of the Vermont Yankee plant to Northstar Group Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vermont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ... Jan 1 anonymous 34
News Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 33
Vermont sucks (Dec '08) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 32
News Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06) Dec '16 Paul parenteau sr 477
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Vote for Hillary Nov '16 Well Well 3
See all Vermont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vermont Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC