Vermont advisory panel wants open meeting with NRC
The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel has voted to send a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission asking that it hold a public meeting in Vermont on the proposed sale of the Vermont Yankee plant to Northstar Group Services.
