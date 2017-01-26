Vermont A.G. Establishes Immigration Task Force
JANUARY 24: President Donald Trump looks on after signing one of five executive orders related to the oil pipeline industry in the Oval Office of the White House January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. Also pictured are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus , White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan 1
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC