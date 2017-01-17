Tractor trailer accident damages highway, minor injuries reported

Vermont State Police and Westminster Fire Department responded at 1:27 a.m. to a two tractor trailer motor vehicle collision on I-91 Northbound in Westminster, Vt., that closed down the highway for an extended period of time on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. An investigation determined the operator of a FedEx International truck pulling two trailers, Dalmar Aden, 27, of Essex Junction, lost control while traveling north, in part due to road conditions.

