Town considering a TIF district to spur development

The town is considering joining a consortium of Vermont communities that seeks to lift the current state cap on new Tax Increment Financing districts. The Select Board on Monday reached a consensus on the proposal, pending further details on the other communities that will take part and details of the lobbying effort.

