To the editor: Reform alimony support and maintenance laws
The men and women of Vermont Alimony Reform brought the issue of antiquated spousal support and maintenance laws to the attention of the legislature when we testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last spring. According to the most recent statistics, about 3.5 of every 1,000 Vermonters are divorced every year.
