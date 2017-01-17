Thousands of snowmobiles recalled for fire hazards
Yamaha says its snowmobiles with aftermarket turbochargers can overboost, causing severe engine damage and leading to crash and fire hazards. Arctic Cat says the fuel tank on some of its snowmobiles can crack and fuel can leak into the engine, which is also a fire hazard.
