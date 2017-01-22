this Week: 40 Events in Vermont to Raise Awareness About School Choice
National School Choice Week begins today in Vermont and across the country. There are 40 events planned in the Green Mountain State to raise awareness about K-12 school choice, and 21,392 events nationwide.
