Team Infinity sweeps Vermont Radon Poster Contest
When it comes to making sure Vermonters understand the importance of getting homes tested for radon gas, the students in Daryl Kuhn's science class are right on it. The 7th and 8th grade "Team Infinity" students at Edmunds Middle School in Burlington submitted their artwork for this year's Radon Poster Contest and received first, second and third prize, as well as honorable mention.
