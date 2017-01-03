Study: Racial disparities in Vermont police traffic stops
A study of statewide police traffic stops in Vermont, the second-whitest state in the country, has found racial disparities in how police treat drivers. Black drivers were four times more likely than whites to be searched after traffic stops, and Hispanic drivers were nearly three times more likely, according to the University of Vermont study, "Driving While Black and Brown in Vermont."
