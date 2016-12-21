States look closer at cybersecurity

States look closer at cybersecurity

Several states around the country on Saturday asked cybersecurity experts to re-examine state and utility networks after a Vermont utility's laptop was found to contain malware that U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers. The Burlington Electric Department, one of Vermont's two largest electric utilities, confirmed Friday that it had found on one of its laptops the malware code used in Grizzly Steppe, the name the U.S. government has given to malicious cyberactivity by Russian civilian and military intelligence services.

