State Agencies Team Up For Brewery Day
State agencies are teaming up to ensure that Vermont brewers continue to brew up delicious beer and strong business this year instead of unwanted environmental violations. Existing and prospective brewers of all sizes are encouraged to attend a one-day event on Feb. 23 in Randolph to learn about how to prevent common environmental violations.
