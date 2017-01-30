Scott Wants Local Officials to Defy Trump's Immigration Order
Gov. Phil Scott is calling for a new state law that would prohibit local officials from enforcing President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration edicts. His legal team, together with Attorney General T.J. Donovan, will also consider challenging Trump's travel ban in court if they conclude that it's unconstitutional.
