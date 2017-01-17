Scott to focus on jobs, education, fiscal responsibility
Republican Phil Scott took the oath of office as Vermont's 82nd governor last Thursday, giving hope to those who want the state to change course and focus on jobs and fiscal responsibility. Amid loud applause inside a packed House chamber, Scott took the reins of the governorship following the formal introduction of four former governors.
