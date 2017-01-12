Sanders backers look to sway Democratic politics from inside
The Vermont senator's loyalists helped engineer a show of political muscle in Democratic Party elections in California last week, months after Sanders promised that the populist political movement he inspired would endure beyond his failed 2016 presidential campaign. Nurses and other liberal activists, many faithful to Sanders, flooded local elections for over 1,100 party delegate slots as part of a national push to influence party leadership and advance his populist agenda in the era of Donald Trump.
