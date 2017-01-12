Report: Opiates send Vermonters into ...

Report: Opiates send Vermonters into treatment more than any other drug

Alcohol remains the most abused drug in the state but more Vermonters get treatment for opiate addiction than for any other substance. Lawmakers have largely worked on opening up treatment and prevention efforts, but now there could be new criminal penalties.

