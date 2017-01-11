Public hearing scheduled about propos...

Public hearing scheduled about proposed Yankee plant sale

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has scheduled a public meeting to start its review process into the proposed sale of the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant. The Rutland Herald reports Neil Sheehan, an NRC spokesman, says people will have a chance to communicate with the NRC staff.

