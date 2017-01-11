Police search Arlington home, hazmat ...

Police search Arlington home, hazmat team on scene

13 hrs ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

The Vermont State Police hazmat team has responded to a home on Sandgate Road in Arlington as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The Hazmat team is staging outside and state police say this is not a response for a meth lab or any other hazardous material.

