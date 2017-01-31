Patricia Ann Cross
Patricia Ann Cross, age 62, a lifelong Franklin County resident died Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2017 in The University of Vermont Medical Center with loving family and friends at her side. Born in St. Albans on, Jan. 28, 1955, she was the daughter of Bert and Joan Pion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Messenger Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan 1
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC