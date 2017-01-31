Patricia Ann Cross

Patricia Ann Cross

Patricia Ann Cross, age 62, a lifelong Franklin County resident died Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2017 in The University of Vermont Medical Center with loving family and friends at her side. Born in St. Albans on, Jan. 28, 1955, she was the daughter of Bert and Joan Pion.

