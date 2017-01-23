New Vt. GOP governor calls for drastic changes in education system
There's a $75 million budget gap to close and Tuesday Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, turned to schools looking for cash. Vermont's nearly $6 billion budget will grow ever so slightly when it begins this July if Scott gets his way.
