New Vermont governor, Republican Phil Scott, promises growth

Dr. Robert Potter, of Peacham, Vt., left, gives the inaugural prayer near the end of inauguration ceremonies for Republican Gov. Phil Scott, seated at right, at the Vermont Statehouse, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Montpelier, Vt. less Dr. Robert Potter, of Peacham, Vt., left, gives the inaugural prayer near the end of inauguration ceremonies for Republican Gov. Phil Scott, seated at right, at the Vermont Statehouse, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, ... more Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, center, takes the "Oath of Office: at the Vermont Statehouse, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Montpelier, Vt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.