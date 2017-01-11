New family-oriented program targets sixth graders

Sixth graders in the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union School District, along with their parents or caregivers, are invited to take part in a new youth and family education program designed to help them improve their problem-solving and communications skills. The Strengthening Families Program Ages 10-14 is a free, seven-week program offered through PROSPER , a program of University of Vermont Extension 4-H, in partnership with the school district and community organizations.

