More Than 500 Students and Governor Scott Rally for School Choice at the State House
On Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 12:00pm more than 500 supporters will gather at the Capitol Plaza. Students from all over the state will represent what school choice has offered them to legislators and other state leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vermont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|new Russia-linked malware found on US electric ...
|Jan 1
|anonymous
|34
|Sanders' Face on Underwear Line (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|33
|Vermont sucks (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|32
|Coyote hunt is senseless slaughter (Apr '06)
|Dec '16
|Paul parenteau sr
|477
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Vote for Hillary
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vermont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC