MAU student named Vermont presidential scholar
One Mount Anthony High School student has been named as a Vermont Presidential Scholar, and could have an opportunity to represent the state at the national level. Sophia Prandini is one of 20 Vermont high school seniors, 10 men and 10 women, recognized in the general education category for displaying, "outstanding scholarship, leadership, and service to their communities," according to a release from the state Agency of Education.
