Letter: Time to lose the labels
To the Editor: Vermonters who are interested in promoting bipartisanship in Congress are invited to attend the No Labels' Problem Solvers Conference on March 1-2 in Washington, D.C. With leadership from our own Congressman, Peter Welch, a growing number of legislators are embracing the No Labels mission and vision, working across the aisle to bridge the political divide, puting "country before party" as they wrestle with some of our nation's most pressing problems.
