Letter: Bernie would have won

Editor of the Reformer: Fellow Vermonters who made Bernie Sanders' political career possible, did you watch him during his national MSNBC town hall at a United Automobile Workers union hall in Kenosha, Wisc., and an international CNN town hall at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.? Making history by being himself conversing with and championing grassroots Americans, genuine Bernie has genuinely earned genuine national and international legitimacy. Vermont Democratic leaders who know him best and declined to support his presidential candidacy, you made history by delegitimizing him nationally, losing a presidential election that your party would have won had Bernie been nominated to be president or vice president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.