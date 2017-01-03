Leery States Examine Cybersecurity
Several states around the country on Saturday are asking cybersecurity experts to re-examine state and utility networks after a Vermont utility's laptop was found to contain malware that U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers. The Burlington Electric Department, one of Vermont's two largest electric utilities, confirmed Friday it had found on one of its laptops the malware code used in Grizzly Steppe -- the name the U.S. government has given to malicious cyber activity by Russian civilian and military intelligence services.
