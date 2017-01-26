Leahy, Sanders back $1 trillion infrastructure plan

Senate Democrats unveiled a $1 trillion infrastructure plan Tuesday, challenging President Donald Trump to fulfill a key campaign promise and support the legislation, which they say would create up to 15 million middle-class jobs over 10 years. Vermont's two U.S. Senators - who each serve as ranking members on committees with jurisdiction over the federal budget - helped introduce the plan in a mid-morning Capitol press conference.

