Lake Champlain: The high cost of clean water
The enormous cost of cleaning up Lake Champlain became apparent this week when Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce announced a multi-million-dollar annual funding plan that would take 20 years to fully realize. Costs for the cleanup effort would be borne by Vermont property owners as well as U.S. taxpayers through federal funds.
